The Bishop Neumann volleyball team was able to walk away with a convincing 25-13, 25-17 and 25-7 sweep over Omaha Westview at home on Sept. 7. In the match, the main difference was the Wolverines committed 44 errors and were held to a -.102 hitting percentage.

Early on, the Cavaliers found themselves trailing 2-1 when Brooke Thiele got a kill that tied the set up at two. That was followed up with another kill from Thiele and an ace by Cami Kumpula that gave Neumann a 4-3 edge.

Things continued to click for the Cavaliers with a block from Jenna Sladky and a kill by Lily Bolden. After a kill from AJ Bosak off the left side, Neumann had a 13-6 advantage.

A 12-point first set win for the Cavaliers was closed out with a kill by Caitlin McGuigan and an ace from Kumpula.

After an ace from Lily Bolden, Neumann jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second. A pair of kills from Sladky and Graycen Cernik kept the Cavaliers edge at five points.

Kumpula continued to be an ace machine midway through the second with two more perfect serves. Kills from McGuigan, AJ Bosak and Bolden helped Neumann win by eight.

With two sets under their belt, the Cavaliers dominated in the third. They raced out to an early lead and never looked back in an 18-point set win and match victory.

Ending up with 10 kills and a dig was Thiele, while McGuigan had nine kills and nine digs. Sladky finished with eight kills, 10 digs, one assist and two blocks while Bolden had six aces, two kills, one block, 28 assists and eight digs.

Dialing up three aces was Kumpula and Cernik had two kills.

Two days earlier, Neumann was on the road at Syracuse. After winning the first set 30-28, the Cavaliers dropped the next three sets by a final of 25-18, 25-21 and 25-20.

At the net, Neumann struggled in the match with a .063 hitting percentage to go along with 52 errors. On the other side of the net, the Rockets had a .184 hitting percentage and 52 assists.

The top performer for the Cavaliers was Thiele who had 14 kills, three digs and a block and McGuigan ended up with 11 kills, 28 digs, one assist and three aces. Putting up eight kills and 15 digs was Sladky and Bosak had five kills, three blocks, one assist and 15 digs.

Next up for Neumann was a road game at Lincoln Christian on Sept. 12.