Catholic Business Group-Omaha honors area business leaders

OMAHA – The Catholic Businesses Group-Omaha (CBGO) held their fifth annual “Leading with Faith” Awards on Thursday, April 22, at the Champions Run Club in Omaha. Two area Catholic business leaders were chosen from among seven finalists this year.

“This prestigious honor is given to honor individuals who live out their Catholic Faith at work,” said Sue Mandel, the organization’s president.

Scott Hartman, senior director of Community Support Services at Boys Town and Erv Eisenmenger, owner and CEO of West Point Implement in West Point both received the award before a crowd of 140 people at the event. The winners were announced by Deacon Chuck Adams, a board member of CBGO and the group’s spiritual director. Archbishop George J. Lucas was also an honored guest and gave out the awards to the recipients.

Hartman, a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, in Wahoo, is a strong advocate for the God-given dignity of all and is passionate about the importance of strong families and communities. He likes to quote Servant of God Father Flanagan, “The work will continue, you see, whether I am there or not, because it is God’s work, not mine.”