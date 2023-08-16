YUTAN — Change is in the air for the Yutan-Mead softball team coming into the 2023 season. A year removed from winning the Class C state title, the Patriots will have a lot of new faces, starting with Head Coach Brooke Campbell.

She takes over for Ryan Glatter, who left the Yutan-Mead program for Omaha Skutt Catholic. During Glatter’s time at the helm, Campbell was his assistant coach.

“Over the last three years I have gotten to know a lot of the girls,” BrookeCampbell said. “I really enjoy the small school atmosphere as a coach and teaching the fundamentals of the game. I liked the idea of having a young team and being able to rebuild. We have some seniors, juniors and past starters that can help lead the team.”

Besides losing their head coach, all the starting lineup for the Patriots graduated except two players. They are Jordyn Campbell and Maycee Hays, who were the third baseman and the catcher. Brooke Campbell looks for these two girls to help lead the younger members of the squad.

“Their leadership is going to be huge,” Brooke Campbell said. “They both do a really good job of working hard and they lead by example. They are not about to tell the girls what they should be doing, but on the flip side they are showing the other girls how hard they have to work to get to where we want to get as a team.”

The biggest question for Yutan-Mead this season is the pitcher position. Shaylynn Campbell, who will now pitch for College of St. Mary’s, carried them to a state championship with over 25 wins and an ERA of just over 1.00

“I’m excited to see what the girls are capable of,” Brooke Campbell said. “Obviously we did lose Shaylynn last year, but we have five pitchers right now that if they keep putting in the work could be beneficial for us on the mound. At this point, I really don’t know what is going to happen.”

Throughout the season the Patriots will not shy away from tough competition, despite having a young squad. They take on a Class C favorite in Bishop Neumann as well as Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Class A Omaha Westview.

According to Brooke Campbell, she believes the girls will learn more from playing a tougher schedule than if they played a bunch of teams they know they could beat.

“Everybody seems to play towards the level of their competition,” Brooke Campbell said. “So, there is a chance we go out and have a lot of runs scored on us once in a while, but I am willing to take those hits for the experience and giving those girls the true competitiveness, they deserve.”

In order to build on the success that the Patriots have had the last two years, Brooke Campbell believes her team is going to have to hit the ball, as well as play great defense behind whoever is pitching at the moment.

“We are going to have to hit the ball this year and play tough defense behind whoever we do have on the mound,” Campbell said. “This season we are going to have to put numbers on the board offensively.”

Yutan-Mead opens up the 2023 campaign on the road at Milford at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 17. They then play at Omaha Westview at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 21.