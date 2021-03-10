Business brings taste of the south

The pork rinds or cracklins will cool for a little bit and then they will be weighed and packaged by Proett. Their packages are brown paper bags because in the south the tradition is to be able to see the grease through the paper.

“Folks down south like them hot right out of the kettle and they like the oil dripping through the brown paper bag,” Swanger said.

This is not Swanger’s first time working with pork rinds and cracklins. Prior to Fred’s Cracklins and Rinds, Swanger owned another pork rind business called Gringos out of North Dakota. While it was a huge success, the business discontinued August 2019.

Little did he know, he was about to meet the love of his life, Proett, just one month later in September 2019. The couple found each other on Match.com, and their first date was a ride in Swanger’s semi-truck since he was a truck driver at the time.

“She had me hook, line and sinker,” Swanger said.

The couple had plans to host a surprise wedding during the summer of 2020, but when Proett was diagnosed with breast cancer they decided to wait. Not even one year later, Proett has finished chemotherapy and will start five weeks of radiation this week. After completing radiation, she’ll wait six months before her final surgery.