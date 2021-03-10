Business brings taste of the south

WAHOO – Fred Swanger’s favorite part of owning a pork rind and cracklins business are the “ooos and awws” and smiles from happy customers snacking away on his product.
His other favorite part? Working with his partner-in-crime and girlfriend, Elizabeth Proett, and their families.
“That’s what I’ve always wanted,” Swanger said. “I love working with my family.”
Both Proett and Swanger have children from previous marriages who each have their own hand in Fred’s Cracklins and Rinds. Proett’s children, Reuben, 22, Eli, 19, and Alaya, 11, and Swanger’s two daughters, Kaitlyn, 24, and Taylor, 21, all act as salespersons and help put together the product whenever they can.
Proett and Swanger established Fred’s Cracklins and Rinds in January and had its premiere and the Home and Garden Show at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha on Feb. 18. Since its debut just a few weeks ago, the couple has made over $2,000 on five-ounce bags of the snacks.
When Swanger first asked Proett about the business, Proett was hesitant because of unpleasant experience with store-bought pork rinds. But when she tried Swanger’s recipe, she was all in.
“Once I tried his pork rinds, darn it I was hooked,” Proett said. “I can’t go back.”
They have several different flavors of each tasty snack including hickory barbecue, chili lime, hot Italian, plain and cinnamon sugar. Information about their products can be found on the business’s Facebook page. The Wahoo Meat Locker also sells the product for $5 a bag. Swanger and Proett render their own lard which they get from Wahoo Meat Locker to create the oil to fry the pig skin pellets to make the snacks.
While rendering lard takes quite a bit of time, it also makes a better product.
“We’ll go the extra step it takes,” Proett said.
The business gets the chopped, cooked down and dehydrated pig skin pellets from Triland Foods in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa where they process skins from Tyson or Hormel.
The pellets are essentially dehydrated skin, Swanger said. The pork rind pellets are just the skin and the cracklin pellets are skin with some fat still attached to it. When they get the pellets and finish the oil production process, they can begin producing pork rinds and cracklins out of their custom-made vendor trailer parked outside of their home in rural Wahoo.
Swanger said they use 13-pounds of the oil rendered from fat to fry three pounds of pellets at a time. After the pellets are fried, they are moved onto a table near the fryer where they will receive a dusting of whatever flavor they will receive.
The pork rinds or cracklins will cool for a little bit and then they will be weighed and packaged by Proett. Their packages are brown paper bags because in the south the tradition is to be able to see the grease through the paper.
“Folks down south like them hot right out of the kettle and they like the oil dripping through the brown paper bag,” Swanger said.
This is not Swanger’s first time working with pork rinds and cracklins. Prior to Fred’s Cracklins and Rinds, Swanger owned another pork rind business called Gringos out of North Dakota. While it was a huge success, the business discontinued August 2019.
Little did he know, he was about to meet the love of his life, Proett, just one month later in September 2019. The couple found each other on Match.com, and their first date was a ride in Swanger’s semi-truck since he was a truck driver at the time.
“She had me hook, line and sinker,” Swanger said.
The couple had plans to host a surprise wedding during the summer of 2020, but when Proett was diagnosed with breast cancer they decided to wait. Not even one year later, Proett has finished chemotherapy and will start five weeks of radiation this week. After completing radiation, she’ll wait six months before her final surgery.
“Her spirit is just amazing, going through all this and everything and for her to still wear a smile,” Swanger said. “Some people are lessons and some people are blessings. She’s a blessing.”
After the diagnosis in July, Proett convinced Swanger it was now or never to start their pork rind and cracklin business. They had been playing with the idea, but ultimately decided it was time to follow Swanger’s dream.
“I was his biggest cheerleader,” Proett said.
With the diagnosis, Proett and Swanger learned that soy, a normal ingredient when making pork rinds, raises a woman’s estrogen level which is not conducive to her estrogen positive cancer. That was difficult because she is Swanger’s taste tester, also known as “Inspector 12.”
Proett and Swanger said that while it’s hard work, it’s always fun working together.
“I mean it’s hard work, but we’re laughing and having fun,” Proett said. “I think it’s because we don’t see it as work. It’s his passion and I am passionate about his passion, darn it, then he got me hooked into it now and I enjoy it. It’s not work.”