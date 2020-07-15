MALMO – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that has occurred in Malmo.
This morning at approximately 9:30 a.m., the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased female at a residence at 236 Bowen Avenue in Malmo.
The Sheriff’s Office requested that State Patrol investigators respond to the scene after locating the victim, who had suffered several stab wounds.
The victim has been identified as Kayla Matulka, 27, who was the resident of the address.
Investigators do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
