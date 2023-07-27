When Kristi Bowker accepted the position as the girl’s golf coach at Waverly, it was a full circle moment for the 31-year employee of School District 145. One of the leading advocates in getting the program started now finally gets her chance to be the coach.

“I have been contemplating this for years,” Bowker said. “Actually, when I started teaching 30-plus years ago, there was not a girl’s golf team, so I pushed to get one started. I didn’t get the job initially and then when it opened up I had young children and it wasn’t a good time for me to do it. Now my children are grown and I just felt it was the right time.”

Bowker has been around the sport of golf since she was 6 years old. In high school at Crete, she had the opportunity to be a part of a Class B State Runner-Up group in 1984 and back-to-back State Championship squads in 1985 and 1986.

She wanted to play in college too, but Kearney State College didn’t have a girl’s golf program when she attended school there.

According to Bowker, last year’s squad that qualified for the state meet lost a total of nine seniors — four of whom lettered. One returning player that will help a young team grow is Tia Phaisan who ended up getting third place in Class B at state with a two-day score of 160.

“She has such a strong background in the sport and a great work ethic,” Bowker said. “Her father is a very important aspect of that. He taught himself and worked with her and some of our other players at our team clinic this summer. He is just real open to helping out, which is great.”

One thing that Bowker has noticed in her short time as the coach is all the girls have the desire to play and get better. She believes this is a great starting point as she tries to help the ladies reach their full potential throughout the season.

“The girls seem very open to wanting to improve and play,” Bowker said. “They are good kids, coachable and have positive attitudes. As a coach, that is what I care about mostly. I want them to have fun and to continue to try and improve.”

As Bowker prepares to be the head coach, she also knows that there are some rules and other aspects of the job she will have to get up to speed on. She isn’t too worried, because she will have a great assistant coach in Tiffany Johnson who was with the team last season.

“Through the years things changed in the sport,” Bowker said. “To this day, I am still learning about things as I play myself. It will be a learning curve for me that the girls and my assistant coach Tiffany Johnson will have to help me stay on top of.”

Bowker’s coaching debut will be on August 17 when the Vikings open up their fall season at a triangular at Hidden Valley Golf Course with Elmwood-Murdock and Lincoln Christian.