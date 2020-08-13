WAHOO – Kim Forbes has been a teacher since 2003. She is also a savvy business entrepreneur who believes in supporting and promoting local business to stimulate the community.
Forbes started by selling Michee purses to supplement her income, while feeding her love of fashion as well as her family. After seven years with the company and direct sales, she could see the fallout coming and decided to branch out on her own. She needed something that would still be a supplement, but also a fun addition to her busy life.
“Around that time Sean and I were planning our wedding, and it just made sense to make the break and go into business myself. I love fashion,” said Forbes. And out of that Husband’s Approval was born.
Originally the boutique was located in Forbes’ house. She designed two extra rooms built into the basement for the purpose of having more room for her customers to shop. Up until then, her Facebook flash sales, Legging of the Month Clubs and other promotions had been popular, but a physical location offered the customer the option to peruse and try things on.
In just a short amount of time, people were shopping daily from her home, which then required another move to a storefront location.
Forbes opened the storefront amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which was scary. But the pandemic did not keep customers away.
“Love from the community, other local businesses and customers, has been overwhelming,” she said.
Forbes takes into consideration, not only what she likes to see in the boutique, but unique items sold at market place fashion shows, which she travels to in order to pick out things to carry for the year.
Forbes also utilizes customer feedback. If a customer would like to see something in the store Forbes goes out of her way to make it available.
“My goal is to provide affordable, fun fashion for the community,” she said.
Forbes carries novelty gifts, home décor, team jewelry, shoes and much more. She has two vendors which also have product in her store. They are SJ Designs and the Crafty Mama Bear.
Forbes carries something for everyone – all ages and all sizes. Sizes range from small to 3XL. Her fashion sense is trendy, as well as being tasteful with a sense of humor attached to it.
Husband’s Approval is open Wednesdays for late night shoppers from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday the store is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Custom appointments for customers can by scheduled on Sunday, Monday and Tuesdays if needed.
Forbes has created a boutique that is affordable, trendy and fun, but also a business that gives back to the community when possible. Forbes says her goal is to continue to be a promoter for local business.
For more information, follow Husband’s Approval on Facebook or call 712-310- 9094. The store is located at 125 E. Fifth Street in Wahoo.
