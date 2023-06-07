LINCOLN — Daryl Bohac’s latest award is 10 years in the making, but he knows he can’t take all of the credit.

“This award was given to me, but it really represents the work of many, many people in the Nebraska National Guard,” he said.

On May 5, Bohac, a Waverly resident, was awarded the Czech Republic Ministry of Defense’s Meritorious Cross, third grade, for nurturing the National Guard’s relationship with the Czech armed forces in his 10 years as the Nebraska National Guard’s adjutant general.

Bohac was assigned the task to continue the alliance created between the United States and the Czech Republic in 1993, following the republic’s Velvet Divorce with Slovakia.

At that time, the Czechs sought to move from Soviet-influenced militaristic methods toward an approach that would allow them to join NATO.

“Their armed forces were organized under Soviet models, which were very conscript-heavy,” Bohac said. “And one of the requirements to be a NATO member is to not have conscripts and to have a professional enlisted corps.”

The Czech Republic is paired with the Nebraska National Guard through the State Partnership Program, which matches a U.S. state or territory with a world nation to strengthen cooperation between that country and other Western allies.

Bohac said when the Czechs cut ties with the Soviet Union, they still employed a military style that left oversight to centralized commanders who called the shots, while officers were tasked with maintenance and conscripts with grunt work.

“They had to change their way of thinking and move toward more Western models, U.S. models of training and getting ready to deploy,” Bohac said. “That was a big shift from, you know, ‘We’re going to control everything from a central location.’”

Bohac said Russia’s military still operates in that traditional Soviet-influenced style, and its shortcomings are on display in Ukraine.

“Russia still tries to manage everything from Moscow, and when they can’t, they send the generals into the battlefield because they don’t trust the subordinate leadership to do the mission,” Bohac said.

By the late 2000s, Bohac said the Czech Republic had completed its evolution from a post-Soviet military to a NATO-ready entity.

“Today, they are a full NATO member that we would go anywhere in the world to deploy together and trust them,” Bohac said.

The Czechs, he said, were involved in the war in Afghanistan as members of NATO, and are now part of an air policing mission in northern Europe, keeping an eye on impacts of the Russo-Ukrainian War.

In the last 10 years, Bohac has led diplomacy with the Czech chief of defense to determine common goals and ensure alignment with the United States’ European Command operations.

In that role, he has traveled to the Czech Republic once or twice a year to meet with senior defense leadership.

“It’s about leading our organization to be actively involved with them and ensuring that we’re maintaining a strong relationship,” he said. “I think they’re very appreciative of that.”

But the first time he visited the nation was in 1998 as a young major participating in trainings that covered logistics and maintenance. It would mark the first time he would take in the area that his grandfather’s family emigrated from in 1904.

“The first day we’re in the country, I gave our interpreter a list of some names and telephone numbers. I said we’d like to meet some of these folks if we can,” Bohac said. “The next day, we were in my grandfather’s cousin’s home, drinking good Czech beer and getting to meet all these people.”

He said he makes time for dinner with family members every time he visits. Some of his Czech relatives attended the award ceremony on May 5 in Prague at the Vitkov Memorial. His wife, Kris, made the trip and stood with him as he accepted the award.

Czech diplomats have chided him for the American-ized pronunciation of his surname — “bo-hack” instead of “bo-hotch.” Bohac said his father realized people had an easier time remembering the name if they were given a more digestible English option. Even in parts of Nebraska, though, he’s a “bo-hotch.”

“If we get north of Ceresco, we get corrected,” he said.

The Meritorious Cross is a prestigious and meaningful award, Bohac said, because of his Czech heritage and because of the relationships he’s formed over the years.

But the award comes as Bohac’s time as adjutant general is ending — he’s held the position for 10 years, leading the Nebraska National Guard through disastrous floods, civil unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic. He says he plans to take a breather once his successor completes their transition to the role.

“I’m going to take some time off and do some reflection, think about what I might want to do next,” he said, “and maybe, most importantly, what I don’t want to do next.”