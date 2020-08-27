WAHOO – The Saunders County Board of Equalization met during the Aug. 18 Board of Supervisors meeting to discuss with the Assessor Rhonda Andresen a tax refund for a 54-acre estate submitted by David Mellor, a resident of the Leshara area.
But it’s not as simple as that.
According to Andresen, in 2017 Saunders County discovered the house in question through a court case, but it was not in any of the county records, nor did it have any building permits.
Former county assessor Cathy Gusman also checked with the Village of Leshara for any building permits but was told that the village permits are filed through the Saunders County Planning and Zoning department. Gusman checked with Douglas County, and also found zilch.
The home that Mellor filed a tax refund for had no building permits, no inspections done and had burned down. Because of this, the board denied the request for a tax refund.
Despite being denied entrance because of the gate that surrounds the property, the assessor’s office was still able to determine the property value of the four homes now located within the gates through a flyover that is conducted by the county every three years, Andresen said.
With the four homes, the 2020 property value was assessed at $1,034,253. No permits were filed for the additional homes.
Andresen reports that Mellor has reached out to the county assessor’s office searching for an open relationship moving forward.
“Hopefully, he follows the proper guidelines for Saunders County, moving forward. Yeah, key changes or build anything else,” Andresen said. “If he makes changes or builds anything else, we hope he gets the proper permit and goes about the proper channels.”
