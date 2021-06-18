Board approves contracts at meeting

MEAD – The Mead School Board met inside the high school library on Monday night and approved three contracts.

The board approved a three-year contract with Miller Property and Lawn Care.

Miller maintains the grounds at the high school and elementary school. Miller is responsible for mowing the football field, the practice field, the west front of the high school building and all of the other grassy areas outside of both buildings.

The new contract will end in 2023-2024.

The board also approved a one-year contract with Josh Girmus, Inc. for snow removal. Girmus has held the contract for the past three years. The rates will remain the same as they were last year.

The board also approved a one-year contract with Brandon Pickworth to continue the custodial services at both the high school and elementary schools.

The yearly rate of $57,500 will remain the same as it was in 2020-2021.

The board also went into discussion and then approved the development of a handbook guiding the use of school-issued laptops.