ASHLAND – The Wahoo Medicine Man Junior Blues finished with a 2-1 record at the Ashland/Waverly Legion Tournament on June 9 and 10. They defeated Ralston 9-1 and then Valparaiso Post 371 15-3. The Blues closed things out with a narrow 3-2 loss to Springfield.

In the win over Ralston to open up the tournament on Friday, the Juniors were powered to the victory by a four-run second inning.

With one out, Kaden Christen was walked and then came around to score after Grady Meyer tripled to left field. The lead was increased to 2-0 with a single to shortstop by Eli Emerson.

Things got worse for Ralston when they put two more people on base after hitting a batter and then walking another. It came back to haunt them when Cody Hesser singled to left field which knocked in both runners and put the Blues ahead 4-0.

Following the strong start, Wahoo scored one in the third, fourth and sixth and then another two runs in the fifth inning.

Ending up with at least one hit and two RBIs were Hesser and Emerson. Carson Sabatka, Sam Marxen and Meyer had at least one hit and one run batted in.

Alex Barry went all six innings on the mound, gave up one earned run and struck out three batters.

Next up for the Blues was Valparaiso on Saturday morning. Wahoo piled up 14 hits in a 15-3 blowout victory.

The biggest inning for the Blues in the contest was the top of the fifth when they put up eight runs.

With the bases loaded and one out, Sledge doubled to left field which scored Marxen and Christen. Two batters later, Sabatka flew out to center, driving in Jase Kaminski and giving Wahoo a 12-3 advantage.

To close out the inning, Marxen doubled to center to knock in two and Christen singled to second base to score Jack Van Slyke.

Hesser finished with four hits and five RBIs and Marxen had two hits and three runs batted in. Sledge ended up with two hits and two RBIs and Van Slyke, Christen and Sabatka had at least one hit and one run batted in.

Going 2.2 innings as the starter with three earned runs surrendered and four strikeouts was Kaminski. Borchers went 2.1 innings, gave up no earned runs and had two strikeouts.

Wahoo’s second game on Saturday was a low scoring affair with Springfield. Despite outhitting the opponent nine to six, the Blues fell by one run.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Hesser grounded out to the pitcher which scored Kaminski. The game became tied in the sixth when Osmera hit a sacrifice bunt that drove in Christen from third.

With two outs in the top of the seventh, Springfield came up with a single to left field that scored what would be the winning run.

Driving in one run apiece in the defeat were Osmera and Hesser.

Marxen pitched three innings as the starter with two earned runs surrendered and three strikeouts.

Hesser came on for three innings in relief and gave up no earned runs and had two strikeouts. Pitching one inning and getting one strikeout was Christen.

The Blues started the week off with a road game at Seward. They led from start to finish in a 5-3 victory over the Bluejays.

Sabatka, Van Slyke, Borchers, Christen and Marxen each drove in one run in the victory.

Hesser was the starting pitcher and went 4.1 innings, gave up two earned runs and had two strikeouts. Meyer pitched 2.2 innings in relief and gave up one earned run and had one strikeout.

The Juniors played at Blair on June 13. They returned home to take part in the Sam Crawford Classic on June 16 to 18.