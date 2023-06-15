WAVERLY- In a contest that went down to the wire, The Ashland Senior Legions held on for a 7-6 win over the Empire Netting and Fence Seniors in Waverly on June 6. They followed that up by knocking off Concordia at home 9-1.

In that matchup with Netting and Fence, the Bluejays put up one run in the first, second, third and fourth. Their biggest inning of the game came in the top of the sixth when they put up three runs.

With two outs in the sixth, Cody Pluta was hit by a pitch and Cade Bridges was walked. A single on a line drive to right field by Dawson Thies scored one and Maxwell Bendler doubled to center field which scored two.

By the time the inning was over, Ashland was out in front of Waverly by a score of 7-4.

During the bottom half of the sixth, the Netting and Fence Seniors got back within one of the Bluejays. The two runs were scored on a single by Hunter Thoms on a line drive to left field.

After the runs were scored, Cade Bridges who started the game pitching was sat down for Theis. He came in and got a lineout to end the scoring threat.

To start the bottom of the seventh, Thies recorded a strikeout. After that, things got quickly out of control with a pair of batters hit and a walk.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Owen Carillo came to the plate. He was able to put the ball in play but flew out to the center fielder Bridges to end the game.

Bendler finished with two hits and two earned runs. Coming up with at least one hit and one RBI were Pluta, Bridges and Thies.

Picking up the win on the mound was Bridges who went 5.2 innings, gave up three earned runs and had seven strikeouts. In relief, Thies went 1.1 innings gave up no earned runs and had one strikeout.

The next day, Ashland took down Concordia at home by eight runs. In the game, the Bluejays were able to pick up eight hits and held the Mustangs to just three.

Down 1-0 in the bottom of the first, Bridges singled center field. Two batters later, Bendler singled to center which knocked Bridges in.

The score remained the same until the bottom of the fifth when Concordia walked the bases loaded. A pair of errors drove in three runs and Gabe Mayer singled to the shortstop which scored Bender and put Ashland ahead 5-1.

Thies increased the lead to 7-1 with a double to left field in the bottom of the sixth. Two more runs were plated on a walk and a Mayer single to right field.

Both getting at least one hit and driving in two RBIs were Thies, Bendler, Statton Corey and Mayer. Ending up with one run batted in was Aiden Washburn.

Timmy Hunt pitched one inning and gave up one earned run as the starter and Corey went two innings and struck out one batter. The third pitcher was Mayer who went three innings on the mound and registered six strikeouts.