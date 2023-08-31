Both the Ashland-Greenwood and Cedar Bluffs girls golf teams competed for the second time on the season at the Syracuse Invite on Aug. 24. In total, four girls from the area medaled and the Bluejays came in fourth place a with a team score of 247.

Finishing with the top finish for the area was Samantha Norris of A-G with a 55 for nine holes. Three strokes back and getting eighth place for the Bluejays was Grace Gambaiana.

Carding a 62 for A-G was Zoey Clausen and Jenna Mills shot a 72. Rounding out the team score for the Bluejays was Adelyn Harms with a 75.

For Cedar Bluffs, both golfers found themselves inside the top 10. Taking seventh place and shooting a 58 was Addy Sweeney and Elly Samek earned 10th place by carding a 59.

Elmwood-Murdock and Lincoln Christian found themselves atop the team standings with a score of 239. One stroke back with a 240 was Lincoln Lutheran.

Olivia Lovegrove won the individual title at Syracuse with a 34 and Bailey Schmidt of Lincoln Lutheran was second carding a 50.

This week A-G competed at the Waverly Invite on Aug. 29. They will return to action at a home triangular at the Ashland Country Club starting at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Cedar Bluffs will be at the Elmwood-Murdock Invite starting at 3 p.m. on Aug. 31.