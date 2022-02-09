Bill may give regulators power to order cleanup sooner

LINCOLN – The director of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy said a bill under consideration at the Legislature would grant the agency more authority to stop bad actors from polluting.

If passed, Sen. Bruce Bostelman’s bill would allow Jim Macy, director of the environmental agency, to order cleanups or issue cease-and-desist letters to companies posing a danger to people and the environment, as well as to initiate cleanup and recover costs.

Macy declined to answer questions from lawmakers on Feb. 3 about whether the proposed legislation would have helped stop AltEn from continuing to turn pesticide-treated seed into ethanol.

The biofuel plant near Mead has been pointed to as the source of pesticide contamination that spread for miles throughout Saunders County.

“If we had this (legislation) in effect five years ago, would that situation have resulted differently?” Sen. John Cavanaugh asked Macy at a hearing before the Legislature’s Natural Resources Committee.

“Senator, I’m going to be really careful in my answer with you here,” Macy responded. “Instead of looking in the past, this looks forward into the future.”