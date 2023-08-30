ELKHORN — Over the past several years, it has seemed that Elkhorn has had the number of Waverly on the football field. The Class B No. 4 Vikings were able to change the narrative in the season opener as they knocked off the Class B No. 7 Antlers on the road 35-14 on Aug. 25.

In the first quarter, there was only one touchdown put up between the two sides. It was scored by Waverly when Nolan Maahs threw a four-yard pass to Drew Moser. After Evan Kastens connected on the extra point, the Vikings were in front 7-0.

Waverly stretched their advantage out to double digits when Kastens found daylight and rushed into the end zone from eight yards out. A kick from Kastens made it 14-0.

Elkhorn tried to stay in the game with a 34-yard touchdown run that pulled them back within one possession.

Moser took the ensuing kickoff and returned it 75 yards to the house for a score. He followed that up by catching a 19-yard touchdown pass from Maahs, which gave the Vikings a 28-7 lead going into the break.

The defense for Waverly finished off a solid performance in the second half by only giving up one touchdown. It came in the third quarter on a one-yard run that made it 28-14 heading to the last quarter.

With less than three minutes to go in the contest, the Vikings scored on a one-yard run up the gut by Maahs. Kastens’s extra point secured a 21-point victory for Waverly in the end.

In total, the Vikings finished with 311 yards on offense and held the Antlers to 183 yards of total offense.

Completing 12 passes and throwing two touchdowns was Maahs. The senior also rushed for 44 yards on the ground and found the end zone once.

Moser proved why he is an X factor for the Vikings with 23 receiving yards, 72 kick return yards and three touchdowns.

Leading the Vikings with 44 rushing yards and one touchdown was Kastens. Defensively, Cohen Burhoop and Garrett Rine both had one interception.

Next up for Waverly is their home opener against Beatrice at 7:00 p.m. on Sept. 1. The Orangemen are currently 0-2 after losing to Omaha Gross Catholic 35-16 on Aug. 25.