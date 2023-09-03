Betterlife Lodge No. 9 met at the Bottom Road for their evening meal and then went to the American Legion hall for their August meeting.

There were five members, Rob Firchow, our Betterlife agent, and Mike Hosek the District 1 Director present.

Mike informed us of the different projects the main office will support us with. He told us about the service project the Lincoln lodge is doing at the Aug. 19 State meeting. He also told us about the “Walk for Hunger” the Lincoln lodge did the first part of August in which they raised food for the local food bank.

We received Thank you notes from the American Legion Auxiliary and from the North Bend Library for the monetary donations we gave them.

Yvonne Steinbach showed the school supplies she brought for the Lodge to be given to the North Bend grade school.

Janice Egr served root beer floats in honor of her and Elaine Vech’s August birthdays.

Our next meeting is Sept. 21.

—Elaine Vech, treasure/correspondent