WAVERLY — Thanks to a Waverly teenager, School District 145 students are treated on several days of the school year to lunches made with locally sourced beef. And hopefully with the meal, students have a better understanding of where their food comes from.

In the first year of the District 145 Beef in Schools program, led by 14-year-old Kolter Wellman, students were given a break from the regular rotation of school lunches and served with meals of burgers, nachos, stroganoff and meatballs, all of which were a hit, according to the district’s Director of Food Services Philip Steffen.

“Those were our highest student participation for lunch throughout the school year,” Steffen said on Sunday at the second-annual Beef in Schools donor recognition banquet. “So, take that, chicken nuggets.”

Wellman, with the help of his parents Dixi and Rusty Wellman, launched the program in March 2022 with the goal of highlighting local ag producers and to educate his fellow students about the importance of agriculture in Nebraska.

He said on Sunday that Year 1 was a success. During each Beef in Schools meal, students were taught about Nebraska’s agricultural economy through trivia games and FFA speakers.

“It definitely brings us together a little more with an awareness of where our food is coming from,” he said.

Waverly Middle School Principal Ross Ricenbaw said that was part of the mission. Ricenbaw, in a speech on Sunday, said his agricultural background, growing up as the son of a farmer, has fueled a personal interest in the program.

He shared a few of the ways the school district is pushing agricultural education, such as a 4-H and agricultural course with 70 enrollees in the next school year, as well as the prioritization of career and technical education programs as the district’s administration conducts facility planning.

“When we integrate agricultural education into our curriculum, we’re really equipping our students with the life skills that they need to be successful, both in school and in life beyond school,” Ricenbaw said.

He said Beef in Schools extends agriculture’s reach to students and said the program helps promote the importance of the livestock industry in the district’s communities. He thanked Wellman for his efforts and for bringing special moments to Waverly students.

“There’s excitement in the air when we have Beef in Schools happening in our school,” Ricenbaw said.

So much that students chanted “Beef It Up” — the program’s slogan — on the special lunch days.

As the program moves into year two, Wellman said the top priorities are to replenish its stock of beef and to add members to the newly formed Beef Board. The board currently has seven members, and Wellman said adding new members will help ensure the program can sustain itself into the future.

“That’s kind of our goal and vision with our Beef Board,” he said. “To get new students and new parents and new teachers, so that way we can continue it on even when I’m not here and if my parents aren’t here.”

Wellman said he gets excited seeing the impact Beef in Schools is having, and he can tell a lot of his classmates are grateful.

“A lot of people thank me,” he said. “I’ll even sometimes hear people after lunch say, ‘Oh man, that was really good. I wish we had some more.’”