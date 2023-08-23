WAHOO — Behind a solid pitching and hitting performance from Kassidy Beavers, the Class B No. 6 Wahoo Softball Team picked up a 9-0 win over Plattsmouth in the Warriors’ home opener on Aug. 17. On the mound, Beavers threw a five-inning no-hitter and had a two-run homer.

“She came out with the opportunity to put herself in the starting spot on the mound and she really took that,” Wahoo Head Coach Trina Christen said. “She had full trust in herself and her teammates and knew if she did her job they were going to do their job.”

The first run of the game for Wahoo didn’t come until the bottom of the second when Lilly Harris hit a solo homer to center. Olivia Wesley then crossed home on an error by the Blue Devils and Adelia Dunlap singled to center knocking in Lilly Obert and Hannah Herrera.

Plattsmouth did themselves in during the bottom of the third on a hit to center by Beavers. They committed four errors on the play which allowed Ava Lausterer, Harris and Beavers to score and gave the Warriors a 7-0 edge.

After getting held scoreless in the fourth, Wahoo put up two runs in the fifth to win the contest. The runs were driven in by Beavers who connected on a pitch from the Blue Devils and drove it over the fence in center field.

Both getting at least two hits and driving in two runs were Dunlap and Beavers and Harris had one hit and one RBI. On top of throwing a no-hitter, Beavers struck out eight batters.

Two days later, the Warriors were back in action at the Freeman Tournament where they played a solid Columbus Lakeview squad out of the gate. In a low-scoring game, Wahoo held on to win 2-0.

Both runs for the Warriors were driven in during the bottom of the third.

The half-inning started with Herrera singling to right field with one out. Two batters later, Dunlap knocked her in with a single to left field.

The lead for Wahoo was doubled in the next at-bat when Lanta Hitz doubled to center driving in the speedy Dunlap.

Coming through with another spectacular outing on the mound for the Warriors was Beavers. She pitched six innings, gave up no earned runs and set down six Vikings on strikes.

Next up for Wahoo was a matchup with Class C No. 6 NEN. The Warriors held on for another low-scoring victory this time by a final of 4-1.

Trailing in the bottom of the first, Sidney Smart was able to jump start Wahoo’s offense with a triple to left field. She ended up scoring on a wild pitch by the Vipers that tied the game.

With two outs and one runner on, Harris tripled to left field driving in Lausterer. This helped put the Warriors in front 2-1.

Wahoo wasn’t done scoring quite yet and got two more runs in the third. Harris drove in the first run for the Warriors with a single to left field and then NEN hit Beavers with a pitch with the bases loaded.

Coming up with two hits and driving in two runs was Harris.

Madelyn Snyder started the game and pitched 0.2 innings, gave up one earned run and had one strikeout. Striking out two batters and allowing no earned runs in 4.1 innings of relief work was Obert.

With the win over the Vipers, the Warriors moved on to the title game of the tournament against Class B No. 5 Seward. The Bluejays got a solid pitching performance from McKenna Sides and as a result, pulled out a 2-0 victory.

All getting one hit for Wahoo in the contest were Dunlap, Harris, Snyder and Beavers.

On the mound, Beavers was solid as a rock for the Warriors. She pitched six innings, gave up one earned run and recorded two strikeouts.

Wahoo played Class C No. 9 Malcolm at home on Aug. 22. They take on Elkhorn North on the road at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 and are at the Syracuse Tournament starting at 9 a.m. on Aug. 26.