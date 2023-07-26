The Empire Netting and Fence Juniors magical run to end the year, came to an end with a pair of losses to Seward ZKE 2-1 and Holdrege Inspire Rehabilitation 4-1 on July 16 and 17 at the Class B State Tournament in Alliance. In both games, errors and untimely hitting cost Waverly a chance at picking up the win.

Against ZKE Storage, Seward tacked on a run in the bottom of the second. They started the inning off with a double and then came around to score on an error by the shortstop.

In the top of the fifth, Jace Kroger led Empire Netting and Fence off with a single to center field. After another single by Brady Schieffer and then a walk the bases were loaded.

Another walk issued by ZKE Storage brought Kroger to the plate and tied the game up at one run apiece.

The game remained knotted at one heading to extra innings. Seward was able to break that tie with a double to left field that helped ZKE Storage win with a walk-off.

Finishing with one hit and one run batted in was Connor Schere.

Starting the game was Crew Verkamp who pitched seven innings as the starter, gave up no earned runs and had four strikeouts. Trevor Roesler came on for 0.1 innings in relief and gave up one earned run and had one strikeout.

After the loss, Waverly moved on to take on Holdrege in an elimination game on July 17. Despite outhitting the away squad 10 to six, Empire Netting and Fence lost by three runs.

Waverly scored the first run of the contest in the bottom of the third. The half inning started off with Zach McElhose doubling to left field and then he was driven in with a single to left field by Schere.

Holdrege bounced back from their early hole by putting up two runs in the top of the fourth. They added to their lead with one run in the fifth and then another in the sixth to pull out the victory.

Getting two hits and knocking in one run was Schere.

Brady Schieffer started the game and pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs with a pair of strikeouts. In relief, Roesler went one inning and gave up no earned runs.

Winning the Class B State Tournament and going undefeated in the tourney was the Wahoo Medicine Man Junior Blues. Empire Netting and Fence finished the year with a record of 17-15 and qualified for state for the second time in three years.