NORTH BEND — A strong performance at the plate with 13 hits helped the Valparaiso Post 371 Seniors knock off North Bend 7-5 on the road on June 20.

Trailing 3-0 in the top of the second, Valparaiso put up two runs. They were driven in by a bunt from Trevin Brecka and then a single to the shortstop from Rylan Stover.

The Seniors tied the contest at 3-3 in the top of the third with a single from Hunter Sykes to right field that plated Mason Kreikemeier. Two batters later, Brecka doubled to left field driving in Sykes and giving Valparaiso their first lead.

In the fourth and fifth innings, the Seniors were able to put up one run apiece to make it a 6-4 contest. They were driven in by Colby Den Hartog on a single to right field and then a double to left field from Stover.

With one out in the top of the seventh, Valparaiso went to work scoring their final run. The half inning started with Brecka tripling to left field and then scoring on a double hit by Stover to left as well.

Getting three hits and three RBIs was Stover and Brecka and Sykes and Den Hartog all had at least one hit and one run batted in.

Starting the game and pitching 5.1 innings with four earned runs surrendered and three strikeouts was Kyle Peterson. Mike Bristol came on for 1.2 innings in relief and gave up no runs and set down four batters on strikes.

Valparaiso couldn’t make it two wins in a row when they traveled to take on Lincoln Lutheran Chick-Fil-A Seniors on June 21. Thanks to a 15 hit game by Lutheran, the Seniors fell by a final of 14-5.

With two outs in the top of the second, Valparaiso rallied to score two runs. They were driven in by Isaak Fredrickson with a hit to center and then an infield single from Den Hartog.

Trailing 14-2 in the top of the fifth, the Seniors put up three runs to pull within nine runs of Chick-Fil-A. One run apiece were knocked in by a triple from Brecka to left field, a single to right field by Blaine Orta and then a single from Stover to third base.

Finishing with at least one hit and one run batted in were Den Hartog, Brecka, Orta, Stover and Fredrickson.

Brecka took the loss on the mound going three innings, giving up eight earned runs and striking out two batters. In relief, Alex Pierce pitched one inning, gave up one earned run and had one strikeout.

This week the Seniors were to play at home against York and the Chick-Fil-A Seniors on June 27 and June 28. Valparaiso has its third home contest against Blair at 3:00 p.m. on July 2.