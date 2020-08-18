WAHOO – A Malmo man accused of murdering his fiancé has pleaded not guilty.
Kolton Barnes entered a plea of not guilty in Saunders County District Court Monday in front of Judge Christina Marroquin.
Barnes has been charged with first degree murder in the killing of his fiancé, Kayla Matulka, on the morning of July 15 at their home in Malmo. Matulka was found by her 11-year-old, who went next door to get help. Barnes returned to the home later in the day and was arrested.
Barnes was also charged with two counts of child abuse because Matulka’s two children, ages 6 and 11, were in the home at the time of the incident, as well as cruelty to animals for killing the family’s dog.
The couple had recently moved to Malmo from Lincoln and were planning to be married on Oct. 10, 2020 in Malmo. Matulka grew up in Blair but she has family members in other parts of Saunders County.
Barnes has been held without bond in the Saunders County Jail since his arrest. His attorney made multiple motions on Monday including a request for $250,000 bond, which Marroquin under advisement.
The judge set a pretrial hearing for Oct. 19 at 9:30 a.m. in Saunders County District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.