ASA board elects governing committee

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Dennis Fujan was elected to be an at-large member of the governing committee for the American Soybean Association (ASA) Board of Directors during its annual meeting held virtually last week.

Kevin Scott of South Dakota will serve as 2021 ASA president. Immediate past president Bill Gordon of Minnesota moves to the role of ASA chairman. Former chairman Davie Stephens of Kentucky rotates off the nine-member governing committee but remains on the ASA board.

The ASA board also elected Brad Doyle of Arkansas to serve as vice president, a position that places him in line to serve as the association’s president in 2022.

In addition, the board voted to elect Daryl Cates (Illinois) as secretary; Stan Born (Illinois) as treasurer; and Josh Gackle (North Dakota); Caleb Ragland (Kentucky) and George Goblish (Minnesota) join Fujan as at-large members of the governing committee.

With the retirement of ASA Director John Heisdorffer of Iowa, new member Jeff Jorgenson begins his nine-year term on the ASA board.

Members of the ASA board expressed during the meeting their ongoing gratitude to those who have served the soybean industry with such great dedication and those who continue to serve through governing committee and board appointments.