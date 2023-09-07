Schuyler InviteSCHUYLER — Six runners inside the Top 20 helped the Wahoo Boys cross country team win the Schuyler Invite with 28 points on Aug. 31. That was 20 points in front of the second-place team Columbus Lakeview, which put up 48 points.

“The boys ran extremely well,” Wahoo head coach Bernie Nicola said. “They all had a strong start to the year and came in at fast times for this early. All are looking to improve on their times as we look at the upcoming season. I expect great things for this year.”

Leading the Warriors with a third-place finish with a time of 18:54.38 was Ales Adamec. That was followed closely by Logan Kleffner who got fifth by clocking a 19:05.67.

Coming in just under 20 minutes and posting a 19:55.72 to get 12th place was Keegan Brigham. Sliding just inside the Top 15 in 14th place was Madden Dwerlkotte after running a 20:02.02.

Rounding out the scoring for Wahoo were Anthony Maple and Patrik Adamec. Taking 17th place was Maple with a time of 20:13.34 and Patrik Adamec got 19th after posting a 20:26.14.

In the girls race, the Wahoo girls came in fourth place in a tough competition field with 51 points. Winning the meet was Centennial who scored 37 points.

Ellie Warford was the top finisher for the Warriors by getting fourth place with a time of 22:13.29. Earning 11th place was Aaralyn Dunlap who ran a 23:45.58 and Erin Golladay got 15th place after clocking a 24:45.47.

Back in 23rd place was Addisyn Darling who ran a 26:25.29 and Cadence Bailar ended up getting 30th place in a time of 27:33.23. Anica Gannon was the sixth runner for Wahoo in 32nd place after clocking a 27:44.17.

DC West InviteA solid run from Ben Lautenschlager powered the Bishop Neumann boys cross country to a seventh-place finish with 101 points at the Douglas County West Invite on Aug. 31. Back in ninth place was Yutan, which put up 123 points while Gretna East won with 41 points.

Coming in fifth place and finishing as the only medalist from the area was Ben Lautenschlager. The junior worked hard to keep up with the lead pack and ended up running a time of 18:26.20.

“Ben Lautenschlager had a great run,” Bishop Neumann head coach Taylor Schlautman said. “He worked hard this summer, so it’s great to see that pay off for him.”

Getting 16th place with a time of 19:37.21 was David Hart and Sebastian Lautenschlager posted a 21:47.71 to get 38th place.

Coming in back-to-back in 45th and 46th place were William Hart and Gabriel Fritsch with times of 22:17.90 and 22:18.27. Taking 49th and getting sixth for the Cavaliers was Luke Sylliaasen who ran a 23:05.19.

Ending up in 19th place and running a 19:52.52 was Bryce Kolc and Eli Kult took 25th place with a time of 20:30.07. In 32nd place was Justin Felty who clocked a 20:49.46 and Gage Kolc took 51st place in a time of 23:19.53.

On the girl’s side, Sofia Schoeneck of Neumann got 24th place by running a 27:24.88 and Madi Ledden of Yutan ended up in 32nd place and clocked a 28:55.45.

Beatrice InviteAgainst a solid fleet of competition, the Raymond Central Boys and Girls Cross Country Teams finished in 7th place at the Beatrice Invite on Sept. 2. The Mustang girls ended up with 140 points and the boys had 148 points.

The highest finisher for Raymond Central at the meet was Landon Lubischer in 26th place with an 18:47.19 on the boy’s side. Sam Norlen ended up getting 52nd in a time of 20:01.50 and Cole Dubas took 54th and posted a 20:08.35.

Earning fourth place for the boy’s team and getting 120th place overall was Deacon Christensen who ran a 24:32.06. Back in 128th and 135th place were Sean Shultz and Ethan Norlen who posted times of 26:15.35 and 26:50.28.

Isabelle Soden was the top finisher for the Mustang girls in 63rd place after clocking a 29:20.89. Brooke Munford, Olivia Svoboda and Morghan Schultz took 71st, 72nd and 73rd and ran a 32:30.37, 32:32.69 and a 33:04.50.