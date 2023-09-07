Yutan 21 21 6 7 = 55
Tri County 0 7 0 0 = 0
Passing- Braxton Wentworth, 128 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions; Nathan Daniell, 90 yards, 1 touchdown
Receiving- Joey Benjamin, 49 receiving yards; AJ Arensberg, 55 receiving yards, 1 touchdown; Max Egr, 90 receiving yards, 1 touchdown; Owen Sutter, 24 receiving yards
Rushing- Joey Benjamin, 6 rushing yards; Cole Smith, 33 rushing yards, 1 touchdown; Jesse Kult, 22 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns; Max Egr, 8 rushing yards; Derek Wacker, 78 rushing yards, 1 touchdown; Owen Sutter, 45 rushing yards
Defense- Tannen Honke, 8 tackles, 1 sack; Caleb Daniell, 6 tackles, 2 sacks; Derek Wacker, 6 tackles; Braxton Wentworth, 6 tackles; Jesse Kult, 5 tackles; Max Peterson, 5 tackles; Joey Benjamin, 3 tackles, 2 interceptions
Mead 8 6 0 0 = 14
Shelby/Rising City 6 14 16 14 - 50
Passing- Mason Reed, 59 yards, 1 touchdown
Rushing- Hayden Watson, 2 yards; Quinn Carritt, 1 yard; Gionni Conti, 4 yards; Hayden Goebel, 8 yards; Tytus Lee, 61 yards, 1 touchdown
Receiving- Tristan Zwiener, 42 receiving yards, 1 touchdown; Tytus Lee, 10 receiving yards; Hayden Goebel, 5 receiving yards; Quinn Carritt, 2 receiving yards
Defense- Gionni Conti, 10 tackles; Preston Price, 7 tackles, 1 fumble recovery; Hayden Goebel, 5 tackles, 1 fumble caused; Tristan Zwiener, 6 tackles; Mason Christensen, 6 tackles; Tanner Price, 4 tackles; Abe Lee, 3 tackles; Chris Hanson, 2 tackles; Quinn Carritt, 2 tackles; Tye Crouse, 1 tackle; Tony Engel, 1 tackle