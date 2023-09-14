Raymond Central- 0 7 0 7 —14
Omaha Roncalli- 7 27 6 3 — 43
Passing- Wyatt Jelinek, 102 passing yards, 2 interceptions
Rushing- Wyatt Jelinek, 57 rushing yards, 1 touchdown; Kyle Peterson, 44 rushing yards, 1 touchdown; Hunter Sykes, 4 rushing yards
Receiving- Dawson Potter, 65 receiving yards, Kyle Peterson, 19 receiving yards; Parker Ayres, 18 receiving yards
Defense- Kyle Peterson, 5 tackles; Tavion Johnson, 4 tackles; Philip Karpov, 4 tackles; Reid Otto, 3 tackles; Gavin Gehle, 3 tackles; Matthew Larson, 2 tackles, 1 fumble recovery; Grayson Goering, 2 tackles; Wyatt Jelinek, 2 tackles; Dawson Potter, 2 tackles
Wahoo 6 18 14 14 — 52
Auburn- 6 0 0 0 — 6
Passing- Jase Kaminski, 206 passing yards, 1 touchdown
Rushing- Kip Brigham, 28 rushing yards, 1 touchdown; Harrison Krueger, 13 rushing yards, 1 touchdown; Noah Bordovsky, 22 rushing yards, 1 touchdown; Jase Kaminski, 23 rushing yards, 1 touchdown; Gabe Harris, 61 rushing yards
Receiving- Barrett Lavaley, 112 receiving yards, 1 touchdown; Caden Smart, 58 receiving yards; Avery Wieting, 20 receiving yards
Defense- Braylon Iversen, 15 tackles; Caden Smart, 14 tackles, 1 interception; Harrison Krueger, 14 tackles; Barrett Lavaley, 11 tackles, 2 interceptions; Eli Emerson, 9 tackles; Sam Edmonds, 8 tackles, 1 interception; Sam Marxen, 6 tackles; Luke Specht, 6 tackles; Josh Edmonds, 5 tackles; Jonas Schnakenberg, 5 tackles
Bishop Neumann- 6 6 8 14 — 34
Grand Island Central Catholic- 7 7 0 6 — 20
Passing- Jacob Rezac, 85 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception
Rushing- Conor Booth, 297 rushing yards, 4 touchdowns; Adam Furasek, 19 rushing yards; Jacob Rezac, 6 rushing yards
Receiving- Ben Trede, 48 receiving yards, 1 touchdown; Isaiah Nagle, 23 receiving yards; Conor Booth, 16 receiving yards; Jarred Cernik, 5 receiving yards
Defense- Jack Van Slyke, 10 tackles; Eli Johnston, 7 tackles 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery; Andrew Meduna, 6 tackles, 1 caused fumble; Ben Trede, 5 tackles; Alex Barry, 4 tackles; Adam Furasek, 4 tackles; Jacob Rezac, 4 tackles; William Sassaman, 4 tackles; 1 interception
Yutan- 0 6 8 14 — 28
Hartington CC- 0 6 0 ) — 6
Passing- Braxton Wentworth, 66 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception
Rushing- Derek Wacker, 139 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns; Jesse Kult, 95 rushing yards; Cole Smith, 55 rushing yards; Braxton Wentworth, 18 rushing yards, 1 touchdown; Joey Benjamin, 6 rushing yards
Receiving- Joey Benjamin, 48 receiving yards, 1 touchdown; Owen Sutter, 15 receiving yards; Cole Smith, 3 receiving yards
Defense- Braxton Wentworth, 6 tackles; Jesse Kult, 5 tackles; Tannen Honke, 5 tackles; Derek Wacker, 4 tackles; AJ Arensberg, 4 tackles, 1 sack; Joey Benjamin, 4 tackles; Caleb Daniell, 3 tackles, 2 sacks
Mead- 20 20 6 0 — 46
Johnson-Brock-0 0 0 0 — 0
Passing- Mason Reed, 12 passing yards, 2 interceptions
Rushing- Gionni Conti, 35 rushing yards; Tanner Price, 14 rushing yards; Quinn Carritt, 8 rushing yards; Hayden Watson, 3 rushing yards; Tytus Lee, 1 rushing yard
Receiving- Tytus Lee, 9 receiving yards; Tristan Zwiener, 3 rushing yards
Defense- Chris Hanson, 6 tackles, 1 sack; Tristan Zwiener, 6 tackles; Preston Price, 5 tackles; Tanner Price, 4 tackles; Gionni Conti, 4 tackles; Abe Lee, 4 tackles; Tytus Lee, 2 tackles, 1 sack