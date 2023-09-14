Waverly- 7 14 14 14= 49
Mount Michael Benedictine- 7 0 0 0= 7
Passing- Nolan Maahs, 9 completions, 195 yards, 1 touchdown
Rushing- Nolan Axmann, 92 rushing yards, 1 touchdown; Aden Smith, 78 rushing yards, 1 touchdown; Asher Stoddard, 39 rushing yards, 1 touchdown; Evan Kastens, 27 rushing yards, 1 touchdown; Nolan Maahs, 18 rushing yards, one touchdown
Receiving- Owen Stoddard, 138 receiving yards, one touchdown; Drew Moser, 43 receiving yards; Nolan Axmann, 14 receiving yards
Defense- Braxton Smith, 1 interception, 27-yard return
Raymond Central- 0 7 0 7= 14
Omaha Roncalli- 7 27 6 3= 43
Passing- Wyatt Jelinek, 102 passing yards, 2 interceptions
Rushing- Wyatt Jelinek, 57 rushing yards, 1 touchdown; Kyle Peterson, 44 rushing yards, 1 touchdown; Hunter Sykes, 4 rushing yards
Receiving- Dawson Potter, 65 receiving yards, Kyle Peterson, 19 receiving yards; Parker Ayres, 18 receiving yards
Defense- Kyle Peterson, 5 tackles; Tavion Johnson, 4 tackles; Philip Karpov, 4 tackles; Reid Otto, 3 tackles; Gavin Gehle, 3 tackles; Matthew Larson, 2 tackles, 1 fumble recovery; Grayson Goering, 2 tackles; Wyatt Jelinek, 2 tackles; Dawson Potter, 2 tackles