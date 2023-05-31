Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MEAD – For many years, an air-conditioned bus would take anyone interested in seeing the Superfund cleanup site at the former Nebraska Ordinance Plant on a year tour every May.

The tours stopped in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. Officials with the Army Corps of Engineers, Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy and the contractors working on the project did not hold a tour in 2021 either.

In 2022, an open house was held in a tent at the Main Groundwater Treatment Plant at the intersection of County Road 6 and County Road F, but no tour was scheduled.

Open houses have been held in the spring and fall since 2017, when a new Community Relations Plan was adopted. The spring open house traditionally has a site tour.

This year, officials determined it was safe to resume bus tours, and did so on May 24. The tour began at the Main Groundwater Treatment Plant and drove to several sites, including groundwater cleaning facilities and monitoring wells. The group also got to drive through the Atlas and Titan Army National Guard Readiness Center near Mead.

The tour group included area residents, government officials and the media, along with representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE).

Samantha See, project manager with the Army Corps of Engineers, and Vince Stallbaumer led the tour. Stallbaumer is one of three employees at the site, and he has been working there for 21 years.

Environmental Chemical Corporation was selected to operate and manage the clean up effort at the former ordnance plant in March. The company worked in the same capacity from 2000 to 2013.

During the tour, the pair fielded questions, including how long the clean up will take. See said about 75 years, while Stallbaumer added that the modifications and upgrades they make at the site shorten the timeframe for the project.

After the tour, See said the project’s fourth Five-Year Review is underway. The process began with a site inspection last week.

The review goes over everything that has changed with the site in the last five years, See said.

The 17,000-acre Nebraska Ordnance Plant (NOP) was used to load, assemble and pack explosive weapons starting in 1942. After the war, the site was used for storage and disposal of bulk explosives and munitions. The site was reactivated during the Korean War to build munitions. In 1956 it was put on standby status and declared surplus in 1959.

In 1959 and 1960, the Air Force used part of the property for missile facilities.

The University of Nebraska purchased nearly 10,000 acres in 1962 for an agricultural research farm. The Nebraska National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserves have also purchased portions of the former NOP site. The rest belongs to private owners.

The former ordnance plant site was placed on the National Priorities List on Aug. 30, 1990, which guides the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in determining whether a site needs further examination. The Corps, NDEE, University of Nebraska and EPA entered into an agreement the next year for cleanup. The NDEE and EPA oversee the project.

Investigation discovered contamination by volatile organic compounds and explosives as a result of munitions production, weapon destruction, burial of weapon debris and chemical warfare material and disposal of radioactive waste, solid waste and other chemicals. Four plumes of contaminated groundwater were identified. The main contaminants are trichloroethene (TCE) and hexahydro-1,3,5-trinitro-1,3,5-triazine (RDX),

Remedial action began in 1996. In 1998, 16,500 cubic yards of soil contaminated by explosives was incinerated. The University of Nebraska led cleanup of buried waste by 2008.