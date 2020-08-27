WAHOO – The post-fair meeting of the Saunders County Agriculture Society heard favorable reports for this year’s event, which was modified because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the ag society’s Aug. 19 meeting, the group discussed how respectful the participants were in light of the changes made because of the pandemic.
“Everyone just wanted to be here,” said President Kris Kavan.
With most of the public events stripped from the schedule, the fair focused on 4-H this year in order to give area youth the opportunity to showcase the hard work they put in throughout the year on their animals and static projects.
“The 4-H parents and 4-Hers were the most vocally thankful,” added Vice President Theresa Klein.
The modified fair schedule included some location and time changes that may become permanent, including the relocation of the ATV and tractor driving contests to the rodeo arena.
Kris Kavan also suggested making more changes for 2021, including moving the concert from Friday night to Saturday night.
“Logistically it makes more sense to put the big show at the end,” he said.
This year’s concert was a challenge for the concert committee. One of the two bands, Blackhawk, pulled out at the last minute. They were replaced with country singer Ned LeDoux, but many ticket holders sought refunds. The committee had a goal of selling about 1,800 tickets to break even on the concert, but fell about 500 short, according to Jordan Kavan, a member of the concert committee. In the end, they lost about $4,000 on refunds, he added.
Even though the concert was in the red, the committee handled the event very well, according to Kris Kavan.
“The concert committee does such a great job (the concert) runs itself,” he added.
Jordan Kavan said the committee is seeking a new company to handle the ticket sales. The company they used kept the fees for the refunded tickets, which did not make the committee happy. Kris Kavan said the ag society will form a committee by their September meeting to look for a new online ticket vendor.
Online ticket sales for events beside the concert went well, Kris Kavan reported. So well, in fact, that they would like to develop some family ticket packages that will promote the option to pre-purchase tickets even more next year.
“I think our attendance will go up because it’ll get people to come,” Kris Kavan said.
The 2021 Saunders County Fair will be held July 25 to Aug. 1. The Wahoo Saddle Club Rodeo is scheduled for July 22 and 23.
The next meeting of the ag society is Wednesday, Sept. 16.
