After year off, Yutan Days ready to go

Following the kids’ turn, the adults can take the wheel of the tractors and do their best to pull the sled. Long said the event was a part of Yutan Days many years ago, and was very popular.

“That will be fun to watch,” she said.

Following the tractor pull fun, there will be music and fireworks in the park. The Gathering Place, a new place of worship in Yutan, is providing ice cream and games for children starting at 7 p.m. Two hours later, there will be music and karaoke provided by Dynamic Air. At 9:50 p.m., the “Star Spangled Banner” will be played, followed by the annual fireworks show.

Saturday starts off early with the pancake feed at 7 a.m. at the Yutan Fire Hall. After fueling up on pancakes and sausage, runners will be ready for the Yutan Days Fun Run at 8 a.m. at the high school track. It is a fundraiser for the Teammates program at Yutan Public Schools and includes a one-mile fun run or walk and a two-mile run.

Sand volleyball is back at Timbercrest Park for Yutan Days this year. Long said they moved the event two years ago, but opted to bring it back to the park. Proceeds go to the Chieftain Community Club. All players must be high school age or older.