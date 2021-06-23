After year off, Yutan Days ready to go

YUTAN – There may not be a carnival at Yutan Days this year, but there are plenty of things to do, including some fun new events.
Co-coordinator Jamie Long said the annual festival took a year off in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so they are ready for the community to gather once again. But the pandemic was one of the reasons there is no carnival this year, she said, because they are all booked out.
“Because of COVID, you can’t get a carnival,” she said.
However, issues with the carnival that was at Yutan Days in 2019 also created problems. Long said they contracted with a carnival company that closed up early and weren’t reliable.
Carnivals must be located on a street or parking lot, so the center of Yutan Days has always been the city’s downtown area. But the lack of a carnival meant they could locate many of the events in Itan Park, Long said. There will be a variety of inflatables for kids to enjoy, along with the beer garden for the adults.
Things will kick off on Friday at Itan Park with the kiddie parade. This year, the children and their decorated bicycles and motorized cars will meet at Hayes Field and parade on Cedar Street to Itan Park. There, they can participate in the kiddie tractor pull, which will be held on Vine Street between Itan Park and Timbercrest Park.
Following the kids’ turn, the adults can take the wheel of the tractors and do their best to pull the sled. Long said the event was a part of Yutan Days many years ago, and was very popular.
“That will be fun to watch,” she said.
Following the tractor pull fun, there will be music and fireworks in the park. The Gathering Place, a new place of worship in Yutan, is providing ice cream and games for children starting at 7 p.m. Two hours later, there will be music and karaoke provided by Dynamic Air. At 9:50 p.m., the “Star Spangled Banner” will be played, followed by the annual fireworks show.
Saturday starts off early with the pancake feed at 7 a.m. at the Yutan Fire Hall. After fueling up on pancakes and sausage, runners will be ready for the Yutan Days Fun Run at 8 a.m. at the high school track. It is a fundraiser for the Teammates program at Yutan Public Schools and includes a one-mile fun run or walk and a two-mile run.
Sand volleyball is back at Timbercrest Park for Yutan Days this year. Long said they moved the event two years ago, but opted to bring it back to the park. Proceeds go to the Chieftain Community Club. All players must be high school age or older.
Timbercrest Park will also host a two-on-two basketball tournament on the new basketball court there. Long said they have never held a two-on-two event before, and she is hoping several teams turn out for the tourney. It is a co-ed tournament, with mixed divisions of boys and girls ages third grade through 12th grade and adults. In case of inclement weather, the games will be held at the Yutan Activity Center.
St. John’s Lutheran Church is hosting a family kickball tournament at the Itan Park, starting at 3 p.m. This event, which is new to Yutan Days, will include a competitive tournament and a family-friendly tournament as well. Prizes will be awarded to the winning team.
Saturday’s featured event is the parade at 1 p.m. Lineup starts at 12 p.m. at the high school parking lot. It is sponsored by the Chieftain Community Club.
The inflatables will be at Itan Park throughout Saturday afternoon for children to enjoy, starting at 1:30 p.m.
Another new event is a silent auction organized by the Yutan PTO. It will be located in the beer garden Saturday night.
Yutan Days concludes
with a concert Saturday night in the beer garden starting at 9 p.m. The first act will be Zach Miller, former Chicago Bears tight end and Saunders County native turned country singer.
Miller recently released his first single, “How Ya Like Us Now,” which was inspired by those in his hometown of Weston who didn’t think he’d make it to the NFL after graduating from Bishop Neumann and then playing for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Long said Miller played at a fundraiser in Yutan in recent years and was received very well.
The other act is Cooper James, a singer/songwriter from Gretna, who has played locally at Country Drive Golf Course south of Yutan and at the Sand Bucket in Ashland, as well as Bushwackers in Omaha and Duffy’s Tavern in Lincoln.