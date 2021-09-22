After budget approval, county board discusses dispatch update

Kosiba also said that the total cost of the project could increase and the county could lose the $1.2 million incentive if they don’t approve the project by Sept. 22.

Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz also spoke at the meeting thanking the supervisors for their interest in the project and referred to the current system as “antiquated” and “a public safety issue” because of its limitations in service in certain parts of the county and inability to deal with multiple emergencies at once.

Stukenholtz described the radio system previously as driving in a four lane highway, but suddenly merging into a one lane. The sheriff also warned the county board that the project is not something that can be put off due to costs and necessity.

“I know that it’s a costly item, but I don’t know that we can keep kicking the can down the road,” he said.

Anderson, representing fire and EMS departments in the county, said that support from the fire and EMS side is not an issue with this topic.

“There’s unanimous support across all fire and EMS agencies in the county to do something different,” Anderson said. “We need to do something different.”