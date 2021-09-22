After budget approval, county board discusses dispatch update

WAHOO – For the first time in eight years, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors did not decrease the tax levy.
Instead, after adopting the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget on Sept. 14, the county board maintained the same levy of $0.246046 per $100 of property valuation. While the levy remained the same, the tax request was raised to $10,530,248.37, based on county property valuations and the levy rate. This is a $390,685.68 difference and an increase of almost 4% from the 2020-2021 fiscal year request.
During the meeting, the county board discussed maintaining the same levy instead of lowering it because of some of the big projects the county is seeing coming up.
“It’s in the best interest for the county,” District 6 Supervisor Tom Hrdlicka said.
“We don’t want to raise the taxes, but we want to make sure we have funds so we can fund these things to continue to grow,” District 1 Supervisor Dave Lutton said.
One of these potential projects the county would be an update to the 911 dispatch system, if the county board chooses to approve the project.
The county board heard from Motorola representative Tony Kosiba and Wahoo Fire and Rescue Emergency Medical Services Chief Grant Anderson on a 911 dispatch proposal which was brought to the attention of the county board back in April.
On April 20, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors heard a $10.43 million proposal about replacing the 14-year-old radio system used by law enforcement and emergency services like fire departments and dispatch.
The proposal would include new handheld radios and an infrastructure update and, if approved, would take about two years to implement. New radios would cost $1,901,571 out of the about $10.43 million and infrastructure updates would be about $8,527,477 of the total, according to the proposal from April.
The project would construct a tower at 15th and Hackberry streets and a second tower by the Saunders County Corrections Center and also include already-built towers including in Cedar Bluffs, Prague and Ceresco, a KZKX tower located in southwest Saunders County and OPPD towers in the southeastern part of the county.
This level of handheld radio coverage would improve the county’s emergency services and law enforcement to about 95% coverage.
Motorola returned on Sept. 14 with a payment plan for the next eight years starting Sept. 1, 2022. Each September, the county would pay an installment of $1,056,262 with the first 12 months free.
Kosiba mentioned to the board that there is a possibility the county could use the about $4.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds they will receive.
Kosiba also said that the total cost of the project could increase and the county could lose the $1.2 million incentive if they don’t approve the project by Sept. 22.
Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz also spoke at the meeting thanking the supervisors for their interest in the project and referred to the current system as “antiquated” and “a public safety issue” because of its limitations in service in certain parts of the county and inability to deal with multiple emergencies at once.
Stukenholtz described the radio system previously as driving in a four lane highway, but suddenly merging into a one lane. The sheriff also warned the county board that the project is not something that can be put off due to costs and necessity.
“I know that it’s a costly item, but I don’t know that we can keep kicking the can down the road,” he said.
Anderson, representing fire and EMS departments in the county, said that support from the fire and EMS side is not an issue with this topic.
“There’s unanimous support across all fire and EMS agencies in the county to do something different,” Anderson said. “We need to do something different.”
With about 20% of the project being attributed to handheld, portable radios for different agencies in the county, members of the board felt that the radio cost should fall upon the agencies.
“This is not 100% county responsibility,” District 4 Supervisor Scott Sukstorf said.
The board ultimately decided to put the topic on the Sept. 21 meeting and asked that the group of first responders provide proof that the other police and fire agencies in the county are backing this project and are willing to pay for their portion of radios.
“If we can get a commitment, we are much closer,” Lutton said.
