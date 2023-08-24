DISTRICT COURT

JUDGE CHRISTINA MARROQUIN

COUNTY CLERK PATTY MCEVOY

New Criminal Cases

State of Nebraska vs. Cynthia S. Eggers, possession of methamphetamine, theft by shoplifting, felony failure to appear.

State of Nebraska vs. John D. Erdahl Jr., possession of a controlled substance.

State of Nebraska vs. Triston L. Taylor, possession of a controlled substance.

State of Nebraska vs. Zachariah L. Siemer, four charges of second-degree forgery.

New Civil Cases

Huntington National Bank vs. Laurie Montesano, order granting plaintiff’s motion to dismiss without prejudice.

Matthew Stratton vs. Lindsay Stratton, decree of dissolution of marriage.

Julie A. Dolan vs. Rodney Bender, final stipulated satisfaction and order of dismissal.

U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for REO Trust 2017-RPL1 vs. Paul A. Knott and Patty J. Knott, husband and wife; order of dismissal.

Joshua C. Rathe vs. Erin L. Rathe, order to dismiss.

REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Rhonda Andresen, Register of Deeds

Brayden L. Whitehead to Cox Family Properties, LLC., lot 2 Salt Creek Addition 31-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.

Ruth C. Horak to Ruth C. Horak Trust, 03-15-06 S 1/2 SW 1/4; 03-15-06 partial N 1/2 SW 1/4; 21-15-06 S 1/2 NE 1/4; 21-15-6 partial NE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Caroline Bouc to Brian J. Bouc, 12-13-06 partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4; lot 12 and partial lot 11 in block 167, County of Wahoo.

Korbin T. and Melissa A. Stewart to Kyle A. Otto etal, Hunter B. Schulte etal, partial lot 1, 2, 3 in block 3, Folsoms of Ashland.

Kent Kubat to KTK Trust, lot 118 Lake Allure First Addition 13-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Oncenter Construction, Inc. to Curtis H. Swahn, lot 50 North Highlands of Wahoo.

Jason and Cyndi Bouc etal, Mark Bouc etal to Bouc Farms, LLC, 30-14-07 partial 1/2 SW 1/4; 30-14-07 partial S 1/2 NW 1/4.

Lila J. Hayford Estate to Orvilla R. Hayford, lot 1, 3, 5, 7 in block 23, Mead of Mead.

Michelle R. Power to Steven and Michelle R. Dipietrantonio, lot 9 and partial lot 8, 10 in block 12, Nichols of Ashland.

Mark and Gail E. Kelly etal, Charles S. and Joann Nelson etal to Martin McEvoy, 08-15-09 SW 1/4 NE 1/4; 08-15-09 partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.

Larry P and Becky J. OMalley, to Myra Hoffart etal, Thomas and Andrea Hoffart etal, lot 10 Bull Run 2 of Yutan.

David and Sandra K. Andres to Benjamin and Veronica Thompson, 23-13-09 partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.

Tim and Tammy Nickell to D.L. and Catherine A. Burklund, lot 5, 6 in block 8, Ceresco of Ceresco.

Martha M. Chvatal Trust to Raymond E. Chvatal Trust, 29-16-08 E 1/2 SW 1/4; 13-15-07 W 1/2 NW 1/4.

Martha M. Chvatal Trust etal, Richard M. Chvatal Trust etal to Rodney Chvatal Trust, 17-15-8 N 1/2 NE 1/4; 17-15-8 partial S 1/2 NE 1/4; 17-15-8 NE 1/4 NW 1/4; 17-15-8 partial NW 1/4 NW 1/4; 17-15-8 SW 1/4 NW 1/4.

Martin L. Martin Estate to John J. Pearson, partial lot 13 Ceresco Tracts 32-13-7 of Ceresco; outlot C Ceresco Tracts 32-13-7 of Ceresco.

John J. and Debra A. Pearson to John J. and Debra A Pearson, partial lot 13 Ceresco Tracts 32-13-7 of Ceresco; outlot C Ceresco of Ceresco.

Mark and Stehpanie Healy to Ryan N. and Amber R. Jardine, lot 67 Sandy Pointe Lake Dev 4th Addition of Rurual Divisions.

Otto Properties, LLC. to Bruce A. and Jill S. Wischmann, partial lot 4, 5, 6 in block 8, Stambaughs of Ashland.

Bruce A. and Jill S. Wischmann to Otto Properties, LLC., block 18, Deans of Ashland.