The Camp Creek Threshers like to have something new for their guests to see every year. In the case of the latest addition to the Camp Creek Showgrounds’ Steam Building, it’s been waiting to be displayed for three decades.

For the first time since it was acquired by the Threshers in 1992, a Worthington Corliss Steam-Powered Air Compressor will be in the spotlight, fully operational.

The Worthington isn’t an air compressor you’ll find in just any garage — it’s massive, at about 25 feet long, 10 feet wide and rises about 15 feet. Try fitting that in your garage.

As it stands, it takes up about a fourth of the steam building, according to Camp Creek President Don Kneifl.

“It’s pretty crazy to watch this thing move,” Kneifl said. “It’s a big piece of equipment.”

The Threshers received the compressor as a donation in 1992 from Burlington Northern and its Havelock Shops maintenance facility. But the compressor itself is much older than that. It was bought and installed at the Havelock Yard by the Chicago, Burlington & Quincy Railroad in 1918, providing an essential service for the facility’s workers.

“This thing provided all that air to make all those tools run,” Kneifl said. “If you go into a shop and stuff is moving, grinding and spinning, that’s almost all powered with compressed air.”

The Worthington was used in the Havelock Shops until 1980 — at which point it served as a backup if electric air compressors failed.

When it was donated to Camp Creek, it was stored away for almost 10 years. Restoration finally began in 1999, when work started on designs for the compressor’s foundation — a crucial component that would keep the big machine stationary. Original blueprints were understandably long gone, meaning Camp Creek members had to measure the exact dimensions of the compressor itself, as well as its previous foundation at the Havelock Shops.

It wasn’t until 2007 that the compressor was completely set in place, and at that point, work could finally begin to make the compressor run. That took until 2012.

But, still, the Camp Creek members needed to make one more major commitment — the construction of a separate boiler house to provide steam to the compressor. Ground was broken on the boiler house in 2017.

On May 5 of this year, the boiler house was completed, with piping connected to the next-door steam building and an outdoor steam whistle standing between the two, which Kneifl said sounds just like the one at the start of “The Flintstones” theme song.

When the compressor runs though, what’s as surprising as the old machine’s movement is the volume at which it operates.

“It works so quietly that you could have a conversation at a normal volume and be fine,” Kneifl said. “You would think it would make a ton of noise, but it moves and it makes almost no noise at all.”

The Worthington’s restoration has required the work of a whole team of antique machinery enthusiasts, Kneifl said, including spearheading leaders Wayne Miller and his son Derek, whom Kneifl said traveled from Broken Bow to Camp Creek on many weekends to work on the Worthington.

Now, it’s ready for the public to see. But be careful when checking it out, Kneifl said. The yellow safety bars surrounding the mammoth compressor are there for a reason.

“When that thing is moving, you get the feeling that, ‘Oh, I shouldn’t get too close to that thing,’” he said.