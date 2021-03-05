Nebraska Outdoor Women’s Month events kick off March

LINCOLN – Several virtual events are scheduled by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to kick off March, which Gov. Pete Ricketts has proclaimed Nebraska Outdoor Women’s Month.

Game and Parks encourages women to get outdoors and engage other women in the outdoors. Throughout March, women in the outdoors and women’s outdoor achievements will be highlighted on the agency’s social media, including on the Nebraska Wildlife Education’s Facebook. Posts will include information and basics on how to get started in outdoor activities.