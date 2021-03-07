Nebraska farm numbers lower

LINCOLN – Nebraska’s number of farms and ranches declined during 2020, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The number of farms and ranches in the state, at 45,500, was down 200 farms from 2019. Numbers of farms and ranches in Nebraska with less than $100,000 in agricultural sales decreased 200 farms from a year earlier while operations with agricultural sales of $100,000 or more was unchanged.
Land in farms and ranches in Nebraska totaled 44.9 million acres, unchanged from 2019. The average size of operation, at 987 acres, was up 5 acres from a year earlier.