Nebraska farm numbers lower

LINCOLN – Nebraska’s number of farms and ranches declined during 2020, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The number of farms and ranches in the state, at 45,500, was down 200 farms from 2019. Numbers of farms and ranches in Nebraska with less than $100,000 in agricultural sales decreased 200 farms from a year earlier while operations with agricultural sales of $100,000 or more was unchanged.