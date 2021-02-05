 Skip to main content
Missing person reported in Cass County
Missing person reported in Cass County

WEEPING WATER – Law enforcement authorities are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a Weeping Water woman who has been missing since Jan. 24.

Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann released a statement on Sunday advising that Amber Tjaden, 48, of Weeping Water, was reported missing by family members on Jan. 28. She has not been seen since Jan. 27 and is reportedly driving a 2019 Black Jaguar, Model F-Pace, with Nebraska plate 20T638.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the assistance of the public in locating Tjaden and the vehicle. If the 2019 Black Jaguar is seen, report the incident to law enforcement authorities immediately. Any information can be received at the Cass County Sheriff Office at 402-296-9370, or contact Investigator Tony Hemmer.

 

