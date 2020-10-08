Benes, Lindt

VALPARAISO – Hilary Kathleen Benes of Valparaiso and Travis Levi Lindt of David City will be married Oct. 10, at Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Valparaiso.

Parents are Gery and Sue Benes of Valparaiso, Christine Lindt of David City and John Lindt of Buford, Wyo. and Las Vegas, Nev.

The bride-elect is a 2009 graduate of Bishop Neumann Catholic High School in Wahoo and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Family/Consumer Sciences-Interior Design from Wayne State College in 2013. She is employed in kitchen design at The Home Depot at the N. 27th St. store in Lincoln.

Her groom-elect is a 2008 graduate of David City Public High School. He works in construction and is a Petty Officer First Class in the Naval Operation Support Center in Omaha.