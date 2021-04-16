Walla, 90th Apr 16, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VALPARAISO – Blanche Walla will be celebrating her 90th birthday on April 14 with an open house on Sunday, April 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Tuffy’s Bar in Touhy.Cards may be sent to 2779 County Road F, Valparaiso NE 68065. No gifts please. 0 comments Tags Birthday Blanche Walla Valparaiso Open House Ne Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story