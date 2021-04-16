 Skip to main content
Walla, 90th
Walla, 90th

VALPARAISO – Blanche Walla will be celebrating her 90th birthday on April 14 with an open house on Sunday, April 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Tuffy’s Bar in Touhy.

Cards may be sent to 2779 County Road F, Valparaiso NE 68065. No gifts please.

