Johnson, 80th
Johnson, 80th

Birthday

Arlene “Brodd” Johnson

WAHOO – Arlene “Brodd” Johnson will be celebrating her 80th birthday on March 6. Her husband and family would like to celebrate with a card shower. Cards can be sent to 354 E. Ninth St., Wahoo, NE 68066.

