Johnson, 80th Feb 25, 2021 15 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Arlene “Brodd” Johnson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAHOO – Arlene “Brodd” Johnson will be celebrating her 80th birthday on March 6. Her husband and family would like to celebrate with a card shower. Cards can be sent to 354 E. Ninth St., Wahoo, NE 68066. 0 comments Tags Arlene Johnson Birthday Husband Wahoo Shower Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story