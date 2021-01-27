 Skip to main content
Houfek, 80th
Houfek, 80th

80th birthday

WAHOO – Rudy Houfek will celebrate his 80th birthday on Feb. 6. The family would like to celebrate this momentous occasion with a card shower.

Cards can be sent to Rudy Houfek, 1944 County Road 25, Prague, NE 68050.

