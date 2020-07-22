FREMONT – Helen Haberberger of Valley, formerly of Leshara, will be celebrating her 100th birthday.
Duane (Patti) Haberberger and family are requesting a card shower and a drive by on Saturday, July 25, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Valhaven, 300 West Meigs, Valley.
Cards can be sent to 1335 North Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.