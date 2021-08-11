Karstens, 50th

PRAGUE – Gene and Cynthia Karstens of Prague will celebrate their 50th anniversary with their children, Brent and Lesley Karstens of Elkhorn, Kari and Alan Pokorski of Gretna, and their grandchildren Landon, Emerson, Miller, Avery and Crash along with Cynthia’s mother Sharon Vermeline.

Gene and Cynthia were married Aug. 15 at Edensburg Lutheran Church in Malmo.

Their children and grandchildren are asking family and friends to honor them with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 2530 County Road 5, Prague, NE 68050.