YUTAN – A card shower is requested for the 50th wedding anniversary for Ronnie and Kathy Drews of Yutan. The adventure began April 10, 1971 in Potter for Ronnie L. Drews and Kathryn H. Woten. Fun and entertainment has been provided over the years by their fantastic children, Jeff Drews, Diane (Nick) Boyd and Tim (Keri) Drews, along with antics by all the grandkids.