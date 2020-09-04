Benes, 50th

VALPARAISO – Frederick and Linda Benes, of Valparaiso will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept 12. They were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in David City.
The family includes Roger (Jennifer) Benes of rural Weston, Craig Benes of Wahoo, Bridget (Kevin) Dobesh of rural Wahoo, Nick (Kayla) Benes of Malcolm and Tyler (Kelsey) Benes of Overland Park, Kan. as well as 11 grandchildren.
Their family is requesting a card shower in celebration. Cards may be sent to 2810 County Rd D, Valparaiso, NE 68065.