 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Benes, 50th
0 comments

Benes, 50th

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Benes, 50th

Frederick and Linda Benes

VALPARAISO – Frederick and Linda Benes, of Valparaiso will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept 12. They were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in David City.

The family includes Roger (Jennifer) Benes of rural Weston, Craig Benes of Wahoo, Bridget (Kevin) Dobesh of rural Wahoo, Nick (Kayla) Benes of Malcolm and Tyler (Kelsey) Benes of Overland Park, Kan. as well as 11 grandchildren.

Their family is requesting a card shower in celebration. Cards may be sent to 2810 County Rd D, Valparaiso, NE 68065.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Polacek, 25th
Anniversaries

Polacek, 25th

  • Updated

WAHOO – Douglas Polacek and Dianne (Carlson) Polacek will celebrate 25 years of marriage on Aug. 12.

Anniversaries

Rezac, 65th

  • Updated

VALPARAISO – Lawrence and Beatrice (Sousek) Rezac celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 2.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics