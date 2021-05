VALPARAISO – The family of John F. and Darlene (Benes) Albin are requesting a card shower for their parents in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary. John and Darlene were married June 5, 1956 at St. Vitus Catholic Church in Touhy.

They are parents of six children; grandparents of 21 and great-grandparents of nine with two more on the way.

Cards can reach them at P.O. Box 3, Valparaiso, NE 68065.