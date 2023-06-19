Their departure got me thinking about how neighborhoods may be as important as the cities in which we live. After all, residents of any city tend to spend most of their time in a very circumscribed area around their home, some major thoroughfares and side roads that get them to work, school, their favorite stores and restaurants, etc.

Generally, my neighborhood has been fortunate in that most of the individuals and families — staying or moving in — are much like the neighbors who departed. We look out for each other. For awhile, we had a good Neighborhood Watch going on. The formal structure gradually fell apart, but the essentials remained. We know most of the people around us and if something looks out of place. The presence of an ambulance draws attention, as does a roofer’s crew or new driveway project. And a newly purchased vehicle in the driveway will draw attention as well.

We talk to each other. If I were to draw a sociogram or illustration of the connections among individuals, a few people may be isolated, but most would have connective lines between them and at least one or two other neighbors. It is not necessarily next door neighbors who have the strongest ties, but rather neighbors across the street from each other, or about three or four houses down one side of the street. Some may even be a couple blocks away.

Since I walk regularly in the neighborhood, I have ties with several people who talk to me on my walks. A few of them I know from other places. One, coincidentally, used to work with me many years ago. Three houses are home to my family members. At least two are the homes of former university students of mine.