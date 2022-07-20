Mahoney SP’s conservatory to close temporarily for construction

ASHLAND – Eugene T. Mahoney State Park’s James Family Conservatory closed temporarily starting July 20 for the start of a yearlong construction project.

The closure will accommodate the addition of the new Nature Center and Outdoor Education Classroom, a Venture Parks project.

The tentative completion of the new project will be summer 2023. The addition will be the park’s new home base for outdoor education activities.

“This new addition will help us expand our education programs for park guests and students, helping to teach outdoor skills and grow knowledge about nature,” Superintendent Jake Rodiek said. “This will be a great place to engage our next generation of park guests.”

For more information about Mahoney State Park and upcoming activities, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/Mahoney.