LINCOLN – The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) board of directors approved the annual schedule for developing the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget and Long Range Implementation Plan (LRIP).

The budget preparation process begins each April and the process includes several opportunities for public input. Comments and input can be provided through our online form (www.lpsnrd.org/budgetinput), by email (nrd@lpsnrd.org), or at the following in-person meetings:

- Wednesday, June 21, 6 p.m., Board of Directors meeting and public input session

- Wednesday, July 19, 7 p.m., Board of Directors meeting and tentative budget approval

- Wednesday, Aug. 9, 5:30 p.m., public hearing on budget

- Wednesday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., Board of Directors meeting and budget approval

- Wednesday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m., Board of Directors meeting, approval of lrip, and tax levy rate resolution

The meeting, input sessions, and hearings will be held at the LPSNRD office at 3125 Portia Street in Lincoln.

“Public input is a vital part of our district’s budget process. Early input is encouraged and will help develop a budget that implements impactful programs and projects throughout our district,” said Board Treasurer, Chelsea Johnson

In other business the board:

- Approved the district to apply for USDA cost-share assistance for the potential purchase of the Oberg conservation easement, near Nine Mile Prairie northwest of Lincoln.

- Received a legislative report from lobbyists at Mueller Robak on the district’s legislative activity. The report highlighted district’s support for LB 506, funding for Lincoln’s second water source. The NRD testified on the bill, noting its importance for communities across southeast Nebraska.

- Approved the trade-in of a current district vehicle to purchase a new district vehicle. ($36,695).