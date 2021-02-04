LPSNRD board to fill Subdistrict 10 vacancy

LINCOLN – The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) Board of Directors is seeking applicants to fill a Board seat, following the resignation of Subdistrict 10 Director Karen Amen. Applicants must be a resident of Subdistrict 10 and they must be a registered voter. Subdistrict 10 is in south-central Lincoln, and approximately extends from “A” Street to Pine Lake Road, between 14th and 27th streets and includes some additional areas from “A” to Pioneers Boulevard, between First Street and 48th Street. A detailed subdistrict map is available at LPSNRD.org – Maps.

Subdistrict 10 interested in being appointed by the Board to fill the vacancy through 2022 must submit a letter of application and qualifications to the NRD by Friday, February 19, 2021. The Board plans to fill the vacancy at its March 17th regular monthly meeting. Selected candidates will be interviewed virtually by the Executive Subcommittee of the LPSNRD Board. The Executive Subcommittee will, then, make a recommendation to the full Board. Application letters should be addressed to: Board of Directors Lower Platte South NRD P.O. Box 83581 Lincoln, NE 68501-3581 or emailed to: kbuntemeyer@lpsnrd.org