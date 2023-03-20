A man suffered a serious heart attack while shopping in a store. The store clerk called 911. The paramedics rushed the man to the nearest hospital where he had emergency open-heart surgery. He awakened from the surgery to find himself in the care of nuns at a Catholic hospital. A nun was seated next to his bed holding a clipboard loaded with several forms and a pen. She asked him how he was going to pay for his treatment.

“Do you have health insurance?” she asked. He replied in a raspy voice, “No health insurance.” The nun asked, “Do you have any money in the bank?” He replied, “No money in the bank.” “Do you have any relative who could help you with the payments? Asked the irritated nun. He said, “I only have a spinster sister and she is a nun.” The nun became agitated and announced loudly, “Nuns are not spinsters! Nuns are married to God.” The patient replied, “Perfect. Send the bill to my brother-in-law.”

I offer the story with apologies to my Catholic friends. I suspect they will enjoy it even more than I did. It does make a good point. We often run into the problem in life – Who is going to pay the bill? Someone has to pay the bills in life. My father loved to be generous at restaurants and pay the bill for the whole family. Many have noticed a trend if you have children. When they’re small the bill isn’t too much more. As the kids get older, the bills go up. Now that my kids are grown I like to do as my father and take care of the whole bill at family meals (some of the time).

In the world love is described as an emotion, a feeling. In the Bible love is more of a choice, a decision to sacrifice for others. Love is paying the bill. Jesus said it best when he said, “No one has greater love than this, to lay down one’s own life for one’s friends.” (John 15:13)

Many brave people have paid the bill for our freedom. Many have gone before us to sacrifice for our benefit. I didn’t realize how true this was of my own father. I vaguely recall when I was a kid my father rescued an elderly lady from her home as it was burning down.

I looked in old newspapers in Sterling, Nebraska where my dad was a blacksmith at the time. I finally found a newspaper account of the fire. In the Dec. 14, 1961 issue of the Johnson County Courier. I found the headline, John Safarik Rescues Mrs. Margaret Agena From Burning Home.

My father had gone out to check the blacksmith shop in the late evening. He smelled a lot of smoke and told my mother to call the fire department and rushed a block away to a house on fire. He had no idea where our neighbor was in the house. He went in and fortunately found her quickly. He carried her to a neighbor’s house; it was bitterly cold.

When I looked back at the date I realized I was 9 years old with a brother age 7 and a sister age 11 and mom was eight months pregnant. Dad rushed into a burning house with three little kids and one on the way. (Thanks for making it home, Dad!)

True love is being willing to pay the bills and make some sacrifices.

Prayer: Our Lord, Thank you for paying the bill for us in your life on earth. Amen.