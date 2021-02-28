Lehn Receives March Heart of 4-H Award

Award organizers said Lehn has gone above and beyond her duties as FFA advisor of Raymond Central to help with 4-H/FFA events and activities.

Lehn has volunteered with 4-H over 13 years – since aging out of 4-H. She helps in the show ring during the 4-H/FFA Beef Show at the Lancaster County Super Fair. She helps in numerous counties coaching livestock judging teams, helping with livestock shows, judging herdsmanship, judging static exhibits and more.

“I enjoyed 4-H when I was growing up,” she said. “This gives me a chance to give back and help others with what I learned in 4-H. My favorite experience as a 4-H volunteer is being in the showring helping the youth and coaching teams. Livestock (beef cattle specifically) is my background and it is always a great day seeing everyone excited for show day to see all their hard work. My 4-H and FFA experiences are a major reason why I became an agriculture teacher and FFA advisor.”